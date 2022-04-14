Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

