Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 19,980 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

