Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.71 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

