Cwm LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE opened at $249.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $251.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

