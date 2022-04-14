Cwm LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.