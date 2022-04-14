Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $751.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.06. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

