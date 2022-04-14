Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $110,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.81 and its 200-day moving average is $430.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

