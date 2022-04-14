2,969 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

