Cwm LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

BLNK opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

