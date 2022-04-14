4,689 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.