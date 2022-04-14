Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,141,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after purchasing an additional 365,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $197.20 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.64.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

