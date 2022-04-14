Cwm LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $213.80. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

