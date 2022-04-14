2,436 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 642.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $8,489,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

