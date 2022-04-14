Cwm LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

