Cwm LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.