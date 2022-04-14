Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,154 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.