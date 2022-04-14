736 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $245.70 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $222.82 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.69.

