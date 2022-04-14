586 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $395.03 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.