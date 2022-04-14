Cwm LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

