Cwm LLC Invests $232,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

