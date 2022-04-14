Cwm LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.