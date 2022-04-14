Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

