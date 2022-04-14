12,331 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,331 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 167,882 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

