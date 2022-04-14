Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

