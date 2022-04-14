Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Biogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,141,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

BIIB stock opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $236.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

