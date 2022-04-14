Cwm LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

NYSE:BBY opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

