Cwm LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,118,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

