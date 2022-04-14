Cwm LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of IDU opened at $92.71 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

