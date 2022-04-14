D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $74,000 Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
