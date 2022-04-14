D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $74,000 Position in Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,242,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,595,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

