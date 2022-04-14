Comparing LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveRamp and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% MGT Capital Investments -174.29% -209.82% -57.07%

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.69 -$90.27 million ($0.56) -66.00 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 13.55 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats MGT Capital Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

