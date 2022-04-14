Cwm LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.