Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) vs. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Critical Survey

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akoya Biosciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.10%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -159.70% -46.76% -29.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.68 -$42.94 million ($4.52) -2.49 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 12.25 -$58.42 million ($2.02) -6.29

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akoya Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response. The company also provides PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen, or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. In addition, it offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform designed to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.