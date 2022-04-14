Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

