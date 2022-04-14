Cwm LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

