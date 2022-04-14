Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

