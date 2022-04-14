2,007 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,356,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE EMN opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

