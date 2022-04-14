Cwm LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $292.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

