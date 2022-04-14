Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 11,963 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

FGBI stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

