Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $172.92 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.