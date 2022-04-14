Cwm LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

UAL opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.