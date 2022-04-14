D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $113,000 Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PCK stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.