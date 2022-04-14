D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,840,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

