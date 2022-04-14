D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 51,000 Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of OncoSec Medical worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

