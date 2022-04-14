Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

