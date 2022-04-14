Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 2,529 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $15,826,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

