Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,194,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 3,354.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

