D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $129,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VET opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

