D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $105,000 Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $106.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.67.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

