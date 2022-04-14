208,225 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,048 shares of company stock worth $7,251,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

