Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,240 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

SAFM stock opened at $188.48 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

